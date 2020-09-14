Ismail Sabri cracks whip on errant nightclubs, pubs

KUALA LUMPUR: Police and local authorities have been recommended to take stern action against nightclub and pub owners, or owners of premises who flout the restrictions under the movement control order.

Such action should include dragging the business owners to court or withdrawing their operating licences, said senior minister (security) Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said RMCO violations involving activities in nightclubs and pubs continued to record the highest number of offences even though these premises were still on the banned operating list.

“Every day the number of arrests involving activities in nightclubs and pubs is high; these premises are still on the list of prohibited operations due to the difficulty in controlling physical distancing and other procedures.

“I have asked the local authorities if these premises have licences, (and if they do) we ask that their licences be revoked and the businesses closed…maybe stronger action can be taken by lugging them to court for a heavier sentence such as imprisonment,” he said.

He said that so far there had been no discussions about allowing nightclubs and pubs to resume operations. “So far, it is not yet (allowed to operate). In some previous discussions, it was not ready (to be opened),” he said.

On the inspection on business premises for SOP-compliance, Ismail Sabri said based on daily reports received, no arrests were made against business premises in relation to SOP violations.

“As of today, not many business premises have had action taken on them. Only some have been doing business beyond the stipulated hours but no arrests have been made, so I assume no arrests have been made for non-compliance.

“However, many are still confused in terms of positions at the dining tables…every individual sitting at the dining table must have a physical distance no matter how big the table,” he said

Ismail Sabri reiterated that there was quarantine on those who return from Sabah.

“It will only be done if the state is declared as a red zone…as long as the whole of Sabah is not declared as a red zone, we do not need to impose a quarantine, however, the Health Ministry will conduct a study from time to time according to the number of cases,” he said.

