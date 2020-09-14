Patience finally pays off for loyal PBS man after being sidelined in past elections

KOTA KINABALU: It’s been a long time coming and PBS supreme council member William Majimbon is in a hurry to prove his worth.

His sense of urgency is understandable considering that he had been waiting in the wings for almost 12 years to be given a seat to contest.

For one reason or another, the well-liked native son of Inanam was sidelined in the past three general elections, the third time being in 2018 when he had quit his job as native court chief to prepare for political office.

But patience and loyalty to his party has finally paid off for Majimbon, who is making his debut for PBS in the hotly contested suburban seat of Inanam.

While he is relieved to be finally given this chance, he said he was even more delighted for his supporters, who had been yearning to see this day arrive.

“I’m happy because my people here (in Inanam) have been given breathing space,” he told FMT.

“Many of them are my friends who are now in their 60s and 70s. They were not happy previously and pleaded with me, saying jokingly: ‘Please give us a chance to vote for you before we go to the next world.’

“They are all very happy and excited. When I went to see them, they said they’d been waiting for so long and finally they were being given a chance to recapture Inanam.

“It’s not a victory for us (the party) yet but a victory for my supporters … I’m so happy for them.”

Majimbon, who has been with PBS since its inception in 1985, was first overlooked in 2008 when Johnny Goh was renominated and later went on to win the seat for PBS, which was then part of Barisan Nasional.

Five years later, Goh was dropped and replaced with another PBS leader, Joseph Lantip, who subsequently lost the seat to PKR’s Roland Chia, ending PBS’ dominance of the seat since 1986.

In 2018, Majimbon was heavily tipped to be the candidate but then Goh was named to contest Inanam again. He subsequently lost to PKR’s Kenny Chua, who has since been sacked for his involvement in a bid to topple the state government last July.

Although the popular Inanam figure is said to be PBS’ best bet to wrest the seat back from PKR, Majimbon, 60, refused to be caught up in the hype, saying much hard work needed to be done to reclaim the seat.

“Of course, I’m expected to win. Every candidate wants to win but I don’t take things for granted.

“It’s not easy because other parties are endowed with plenty of resources while we are only strengthened by our fighting spirit … but that spirit is strong,” he said.

Majimbon is locked in a 10-cornered fight for the Inanam seat against, among others, former chief minister Chong Kah Kiat of LDP, PKR’s Peto Galim and Chua, who is defending the seat as a Perikatan Nasional-backed independent.

