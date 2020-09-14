Suhakam calls for speedy RCI into allegations of judicial misconduct by judge

PETALING JAYA: The Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) has called for the speedy formation of a royal commission of inquiry (RCI) into allegations of judicial misconduct in an affidavit filed by Court of Appeal judge Hamid Sultan Abu Backer in 2019.

Suhakam said Putrajaya had announced in February 2019 it would form an RCI, but there had been no developments until now on the inquiry or its investigations into the allegations.

“The judiciary is a fundamental pillar of a democratic state and its independence and integrity are critical to ensure the public’s trust and confidence in fair and impartial justice for all in the country.

“The allegations made in the affidavit, if proven to be true, are serious violations of human rights and liberties guaranteed in the Federal Constitution, in particular equality before the law and equal protection of the law for all.

“Suhakam hopes the RCI will be established without any further delay to restore the public’s trust and confidence in the justice system and protect the independence of the judiciary,” it said in a statement today.

This comes after Hamid reportedly sent an “explosive” response to a show-cause notice for affirming an affidavit that senior judges had intervened in the decisions of numerous appeals, including the late Karpal Singh’s sedition case.

Sources told FMT it was believed the senior judge, who is scheduled to retire next year, stood by the entire content of the affidavit and also a 101-page judgment he delivered in early June.

It was the first time that a show-cause notice had been issued to a judge since a code of ethics was drawn up in 2009.



