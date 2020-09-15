After flash floods, DBKL to review development orders

KUALA LUMPUR: As a measure against the recurrence of flash floods, city authorities are to review the terms contained in development orders before the orders are issued to developers, Kuala Lumpur Mayor Nor Hisham Ahmad Dahlan said today.

He said all developers should ensure that the drainage system near their construction site is always in good condition. “We will review the terms (before we approve the development order) so that the contractor ensures that the utilities are not neglected during construction,” he said.

Yesterday, Federal Territories minister Annuar Musa had said the clogged drains were a known factor behind the occurrence of flash floods in the federal capital. Large parts of the city were flooded last week.

Nor Hisham said DBKL also planned to expand and deepen the flood pools in the capital with suitable areas being identified.

“For new housing areas, we will ensure that contractors provide flood reservoirs for their construction areas. Although it entails high costs, it is in the public’s interest,” he said.

Nor Hisham also urged the public not to throw garbage in the drains and drainage areas. “This is because Kuala Lumpur is ours, if it’s not us who take care of it, then who else?” he said.

Heavy rains on Sept 10 inundate five areas in the capital: Lebuh Ampang in the city centre, Jalan Raja Alang (Kampung Baru), Lorong Air Leleh (Setapak), as well as Jalan Gurney and Jalan San Ah Wing (Semarak), with water levels reaching up to 3m.

A total of 15 victims who were stuck in the floods in Jalan Gurney and Kampung Periuk in Jalan Raja Alang, were rescued by fire and rescue personnel.



