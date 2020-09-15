I will continue to fund Chinese schools in Sarawak, says Abang Johari

KUCHING: Sarawak Chief Minister Abang Johari Openg today pledged that the state government will look after the development of Chinese schools as long as Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) continues to lead the state.

He said a special unit would be formed under the local government and housing ministry to facilitate applications and grants for Chinese schools in the state.

“I have allocated RM9 million for independent Chinese secondary schools this year and I am giving another RM8 million to an aided Chinese primary school (SJK Chung Hua Bako) today,” he said at the launch of SJK Chung Hua Bako today.

“I will continue to allocate funds for these schools annually as long as I am the chief minister and GPS continues to lead the state.”

Abang Johari said education is about acquiring knowledge, regardless of the medium of instruction.

“The Chinese schools are not only for the Chinese as we have many Bumiputera children who prefer to learn in Mandarin,” he said.

According to Abang Johari, of the total 60,000 pupils studying in Chinese primary schools in the state, 20,000 are Bumiputeras.

He said his predecessor, the late Adenan Satem was the first chief minister to give annual allocations to independent Chinese secondary schools in 2014 and had also officially recognised the Unified Examination Certificate.

Abang Johari said he would continue the former chief minister’s legacy.



