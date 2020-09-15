MIC man lodges MACC report against ex-leader over 114-acre land transfer

PUTRAJAYA: MIC member M Lokanathan today lodged a report with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) against a former party leader.

He alleged that the leader had transferred 114-acre of oil palm plantation land owned by Koperasi Kebangsaan Permodalan Tanah Bhd (KKPTB) to a company.

Lokanathan, who is also a member of KKPTB, said the land should have been sold at RM68,000 per acre based on market value but was instead sold at RM11,200 per acre.

“114 (acres of) oil palm plantations were transferred to a company of which he is one of the directors,” he told reporters today.

According to Lokanathan, former MIC president V T Sambanthan had worked hard years ago to get the land for Dovenby estate workers in Sungai Siput, Perak.

“The land is actually for housing development for the people and cooperative members as promised during the 11th general election (2004),” he said.

MACC has confirmed receiving his report. FMT is in the midst of getting reactions from the former MIC leader.



