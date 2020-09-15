MP turns match maker – for people seeking jobs

KUALA LUMPUR: As more people may be out of jobs after the wage subsidy programme ends in September, an MP has decided to turn match maker, helping people find work.

Lembah Pantai MP Fahmi Fadzil has opened a two-storey job centre in a building next to his service centre. It will focus on helping constituents and those living within a 10km radius of the constituency, but “we won’t say no to others”.

The centre will work with local businesses, government agencies, the Human Resources Development Fund and the Labour Office on job vacancies in the area.

“The idea here is to see if it is possible to work locally, by not commuting 3 hours every day,” he said.

The Lembah Pantai constituency area covers Bangsar, Kampung Kerinchi (Bangsar South), KL Eco City, Mid Valley Mega Mall, Brickfields and KL Sentral.

The primary audience are people classified as being in the B40 group (comprising those at the bottom 40% of society by income level). But the centre’s services are open to all, he said.

The centre will help match the jobless with available jobs as well as train them with suitable skills that will allow them to be hired.

“We will also look at sectoral support,” he said, giving the example of cleaners left unemployed when hotels closed but who could still be deployed to other companies in the Lembah Pantai area.

The centre will look at helping people to set up online businesses. “It is not about just selling food or clothing. It could range from selling cloth face masks or other businesses,” he said.

He said a Malaysian living in Johor Bahru earned as much as RM20,000 a month by translating articles and transcribing notes from US companies.

Fahmi added that there were opportunities for people to work from home but many did not know of the various opportunities available.

“We can’t be e-hailing drivers forever. We need to look at what is the next big thing?,” he said.

He said the job centre also hopes to get more information on the supply and demand in the job market as there were no figures on the number of jobless people according to constituencies. “We now only have unemployment according to states,” he said.

The centre contains an event hall, a library and internet centre for youth. It is online at pklp.my, and begins operations on Sept 16.



