Nine nabbed for prepaid SIM card fraud

KUALA LUMPUR: Nine people have been arrested on suspicion of falsely registering prepaid SIM cards which may be used by criminals for phone and online fraudulent activities, police said today.

Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department director Zainuddin Yaacob said the raids took place in Negeri Sembilan and the Klang Valley last weekend, from Friday.

“They are being investigated under the Penal Code, Computer Crimes Act, Communications and Multimedia Act, and Prevention of Crime Act 1959,” he told a press conference here.

The syndicate’s illicit activities included registering SIM cards in the names of foreigners and locals and installing international phone call services without using the telecommunication company’s gateway.

“They would then sell these pre-registered SIM cards to other fraud syndicates such as unlicensed moneylending, Macau scam, African scam and online scam.”

He revealed that these syndicates had used the SIM cards to contact victims and communicate among themselves to try to avoid detection by the authorities.

“This had made it difficult for the police to identify the criminals.”

Items seized during the raids included over 10,000 photocopied passports, 313 photocopied identity cards as well as SIM cards.



