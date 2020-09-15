Synergy Promenade’s defamation suit against Shahrir to begin on Oct 26

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court today set three days beginning Oct 26 to hear property developer Synergy Promenade Sdn Bhd’s RM100 million defamation suit against former Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) chairman Shahrir Abdul Samad in connection with the agency’s land.

The dates were fixed by judge Wong Chee Lin during case management today.

“The court sets Oct 26 to 28 for the hearing. Four of five witnesses from both parties are expected to testify,” Shahrir’s lawyer Ranjit Singh told reporters.

He said the court had earlier fixed March 26 and 27 to hear the case, but the proceedings were postponed due to the movement control order.

On June 4, 2018, Synergy Promenade filed a suit against Shahrir, who was then Felda chairman, for allegedly issuing several defamatory statements between December 2017 and March 2018, which were published on Facebook, YouTube and news portals.

According to the statement of claim, the company says Shahrir’s statements have tarnished its reputation and resulted in it losing the projects that it was already working on.

The company is seeking an injunction order to prevent the defendant from republishing the statements as well as compensation of RM100 million, benefits, costs and other suitable relief.



