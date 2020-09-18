Find a way for Covid-19 patients to vote, says Azalina

PENGERANG: A mechanism must be developed to ensure that Malaysians who have been infected with Covid-19 are able to vote, Pengerang MP Azalina Othman Said said.

She said all registered voters have the right to cast their ballot even when they are “unable to walk”.

“This is an issue for the health ministry, but I feel that everyone has the right to vote. For those who cannot walk, we need to bring them to cast their ballot,” she said. “So we need to study a mechanism to help voters (infected with Covid-19).”

Azalina, who is also deputy speaker of the Dewan Rakyat, made her comment when asked to respond to Sabah caretaker chief minister Shafie Apdal’s statement earlier today on the same issue.

He was reported to have said that “we can always provide the SOP for those people who have been found positive (for Covid-19) and there should be a line for them. We cannot stop them from exercising their right”.

Shafie said this when asked to comment on the rising Covid-19 cases in Sabah especially in Lahad Datu and Tawau and whether it will affect the voter turnout on polling day.

He said the Covid-19 situation was under control.

The health ministry reported 90 new cases of Covid-19 infections in Sabah today, most of them in the Benteng (Lahad Datu) cluster of immigration depot detainees. The new infections bring the total number of cases in Malaysia to 10,147 since the pandemic began.

