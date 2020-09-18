Swab tests on Kedah MB and 55 others

ALOR SETAR: Kedah Menteri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor and 55 others today went through a Covid-19 test after being part of an event which was also attended by an infected person on Monday.

The MB’s office said state executive councillors Dr Mohd Hayati Othman and Wan Romani Wan Salim were also screened.

“The Kedah health director has since said the MB did not come into close contact with the positive case. As such, he would not be placed under quarantine for the time being,” the statement said.

“The MB can carry on with his field visits to help people placed under the targeted enhanced movement control order in Kota Setar and Ambangan Heights in Sungai Petani.

“The MB’s Covid-19 test results will be released tomorrow,” the statement added.

The MB’s office said the other 55 tested also need not be placed under quarantine as it was merely a “community or surveillance test”.

The office said the health department had defined “close contact” as being within a metre’s distance of an infected person for more than 15 minutes continuously.

The event attended by the MB was a PAS event to give aid to people in the TEMCO lockdown area at Kota Setar on Sept 14 at Wisma Darul Aman, Alor Setar.

There are 312 cases in Kedah so far, with 95 under treatment. Three people have died, while a total of 214 people have recovered.

Active cases were reported in Kota Setar, Kuala Muda, Kubang Pasu, Kulim and Baling.

A total of 366,787 people in Kota Setar have been in lockdown from Sept 11-25 after the rapid spread of the virus in the new Telaga and Sungai clusters.

The Kedah government has allocated an emergency RM1 million in funds to help with food aid for those affected.

