Two virus infections among Bajau Laut, say police

LAHAD DATU: Police have confirmed that two members of the Pala’u community, also known as the seafaring Bajau Laut, have been infected with Covid-19.

Lahad Datu district police chief Nasri Mansor said one case was confirmed several days ago and the other today.

Nasri advised the public to keep their distance from the community and stop giving them donations to prevent the spread of the infection. “The police will also take action to stop them from coming to town to beg for donations,” he said.

Members of the Pala’u community are often seen begging in town areas around traffic lights, banks and business premises.

A total of 12 new positive cases were reported in Lahad Datu today. Nasri denied that the town was in lockdown as widely reported on social media: instead restrictions were only on recreational activities in public places.

He said four roadblocks were also mounted with closure of three roads to control movements into the city.



