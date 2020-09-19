Ex-activists say youth-based party can end old-style politics

PETALING JAYA: Two student activists previously suspended from pursuing higher education for voicing opinions against the government are now hopeful that the voice of youths will be heard through a new youth-based political party.

Adam Adli Abdul Halim said the new Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) could act as a platform for youths to translate their opinions into policies.

“It is something to be celebrated as it will change the old ways of politics where voices of the young were not heard, ” he told FMT. He said the warlord mentality of older people given priority over youths should end.

Adam was suspended for five years since 2013 from Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris, Tanjung Malim, after facing sedition charges. Before his suspension, Adam had led several student protests on various issues, including the National Higher Education Fund (PTPTN).

Earlier, Muda founder Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, MP for Muar, unveiled the logo for the party which is now waiting for registration approval.

Adam said youths are likely to act rebellious if they are not given a platform to voice their opinions. “Youths should not be suppressed. That is not the way,” he added.

However, the 31-year old said the party needs to explain about the multiracial stance to youths who grew up within the same ethnic group.

For those in the east coast such as Hulu Terengganu and Gua Musang, he said their choice would still be PAS and Umno.

He added Malaysian politics is still very much based on race and religion where members of the various ethnic groups “are comfortable with their environment. But the party needs to sell the importance of a multiracial youth centric party and the importance of new ideas,” he added.

Adam said the youth party could look at problems affecting youths, such as jobs, and develop progressive policies on developing the economy.

Muda could also use civil societies and NGOs to push for policies that benefit youths, he added.

Muda will empower youths

Student activist Anis Syafiqah Mohd Yusof had vowed she would not be silenced by her 6-month suspension from Universiti Malaya in 2016. She said she would speak the truth for Malaysians.

Anis said Muda could act as a platform to empower youths to speak up. “It is a refreshing idea in Malaysian politics. It can also be a platform to prepare youths to make a change,” she said.

The party needs to look into jobs for youths, housing and education so that they will be able to be independent. “There are a lot of issues affecting youths which Muda can help to look into,” she added.



