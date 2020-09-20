Tighter health checks in Labuan for travellers from certain parts of Sabah

LABUAN: Travellers from certain parts of Sabah will be subjected to stricter health checks on entering Labuan because of the surge in Covid-19 cases on mainland Sabah, said Labuan Health Department director Dr Ismuni Bohari.

He said depending on their travel history, those who had been away from Labuan for more than three days might be required to undergo a swab test at the Labuan Airport and ferry terminal.

“Those returning to Labuan after being in Lahad Datu and Tawau for at least three days would have to undergo compulsory swab tests,” he said.

“It is a normal SOP for people with a travel history to places with increasing Covid-19 cases,” he told Bernama here today.

Ismuni denied rumours that local travellers who had been out of the island for one day would have to undergo swab tests and quarantine on their return.

“We impose the normal procedure; no such thing as swab tests for those on 24-hour travel.

“We still have to look at their health status and other criteria before doing the test,” he said.

There has been an increase in travel between Labuan and mainland Sabah since campaigning for the 16th Sabah state election began on Sept 12. Polling will be held on Sept 26.

