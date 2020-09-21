Apologise for belittling security forces in Lahad Datu, PN leaders tell Warisan

PETALING JAYA: Umno information chief Shahril Hamdan has challenged Warisan president Shafie Apdal to publicly censure the latter’s Segama candidate for alleging the Lahad Datu intrusion was a farce.

He said the allegations that Lahad Datu, located on the east coast of Sabah, was not invaded is a “massive insult on a scale that is unimaginable”.

Due to that, Shafie needed to distance himself from Mohamaddin Ketapi, the Segama state seat candidate, Shahril said.

“Censure this guy now and drop him from the elections, please.

“Campaign for another candidate in Segama,” he told FMT.

He asked Shafie to prove his worth, as shown through his “Unity” billboards emblazoned with mottos such as “In God we trust, unite we must,” or “We are here to build a nation, not a particular race or religion,” along with the hashtag #SabahansUnite.

Perikatan Nasional information chief Mohamed Azmin Ali had also criticised the Warisan leader for belittling the services and sacrifices of Malaysia’s national security forces.

In a tweet, Azmin said the security forces fought to defend Sabah’s sovereignty in the Tanduo incident in Lahad Datu.

Another Umno leader, Abdul Rahman Dahlan, has demanded that Shafie ask Mohamaddin to apologise.

“He needs to apologise to all the security forces who put their lives at risk,” Rahman tweeted.

In a 33-minute video posted on his Facebook, Mohammaddin, who is also a former federal minister, claimed that security forces bombed oil palm trees and homes, and that troops on the ground went in to fight with “chickens and dogs”.

When the election (2013 general election) was over, there was no more war,” he said, adding that during his previous stint as an assemblyman, he had not come across any armed pirates or Filipinos who wanted to declare war or take Sabah back.

He said a lot of people died in the Lahad Datu intrusion because of this “sandiwara” (farce).

On Feb 11, 2013, some 200 Sulu militants entered Sabah waters and landed in Lahad Datu, leading to a stand-off with Malaysian security forces which ended in the death of 56 militants, 10 Malaysian security officers and six civilians.

The surviving militants were caught or surrendered, and the conflict was declared ended on April 10, 2013.

