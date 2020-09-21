Cop fined RM20,000 for receiving bribes

MELAKA: A police sergeant was fined RM20,000 by the Sessions Court here today on an alternative charge of receiving RM4,000 from a woman in connection with a drug case last year.

Judge Mohd Nasir Nordin fined Mohd Azani Mohd Khalid, 34, who was attached to the Alor Gajah district police headquarters’ Narcotics CID, after he changed his plea to guilty when the case came up for mention today.

The court also ordered Azani, a father of two, to serve six months in jail if he failed to pay the fine.

He had received RM4,000 in cash from a woman along Jalan Bidara Permai 5, Taman Bidara Permai, Pengkalan Balak, Masjid Tanah, Alor Gajah, at 1.30pm, on Oct 9 last year.

According to the facts of the case, on Oct 4, 2019, the accused, as the investigating officer in a drug case, had contacted a woman, whose son was being investigated under Section 15 (1) (a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, to inform her that her son had been remanded until Oct 7, 2019.

The policeman said the suspect could be released if he was paid RM4,000.

He refused to reduce the amount and said he would come to the woman’s residence on Oct 9 to pick up the money.



