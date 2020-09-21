Man claims torture at Penang Prison, pleads with court to get him out

GEORGE TOWN: A 49-year-old man today pleaded with the Magistrate’s Court here to transfer him to another prison after claiming to have been tortured at Penang Prison while awaiting his trial.

Lim Kung Wah, who had pleaded not guilty to an assault charge on Aug 12, was placed in prison while waiting for his next court date as he did not raise bail.

He was charged under Section 324 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt with dangerous weapons, which carries a punishment of a maximum 10 years’ jail and whipping on conviction.

Today, in tears, he said he was willing to change his plea to guilty to “escape prison” as he said he was certain he would “die” there.

“I am being bullied. I cannot stay in Penang Prison. Please send me elsewhere,” he pleaded.

“I am being beaten up and strangled by people. I am also very sick as I have high blood pressure. I have tried everything, even asked lawyers to help, but no one can help me get out.

“Just punish me for the offence or send me to a different prison,” he said.

Earlier, magistrate Rosnee Mohd Radzuan decided to set a different date for case management as the medical report of the alleged victim had yet to be submitted.

After hearing his plea, Rosnee said she would consult with the prosecutors before making a decision. Lim was unrepresented.



