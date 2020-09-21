Probe allegations of violence in Penang Prison, ministry urged

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Bar today called on the home ministry to look into allegations of violence in the Penang Prison, following an open plea in court by a remand prisoner claiming torture.

The council’s criminal law committee co-chair, Muhammad Rafique Rashid Ali, said equally concerning was the slow process of getting medical reports in the case, which saw the suspect spend over a month in remand.

“The rather languid pace of the prosecution in taking its time to serve crucial documents in support of any charges is a cause for concern,” he told FMT.

“It is also pertinent to note that a person in remand has now complained openly. The presiding magistrate should have made the inmate lodge a police report.

“This is especially so when the said abuse had taken place in prison and the accused would be sent to the same prison yet again.”

Rafique said the prison authorities would need to be held answerable for allegations of beatings of prisoners.

“We at the Bar take a serious view of the allegations made by the said accused person. The concept of innocent until proven otherwise is fundamental,” he said.

Penang Bar criminal law sub-committee chairman V Parthipan said he would be visiting the remand prisoner and render any assistance necessary.

He also echoed Rafique’s call in asking the court to allow the accused to lodge a police report over the alleged abuse.

Earlier today, Lim Kung Wah, 49, made a teary plea in the Magistrate’s Court in George Town, asking to not be sent back to Penang Prison, after claiming to have been assaulted repeatedly there.

He did not say who had beaten him up and added that he was willing to plead guilty to “escape prison”.

Lim was charged under Section 324 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt with dangerous weapons, an offence which carries a punishment of a maximum 10 years’ jail and whipping on conviction.



