Prosecution wants ‘in camera’ trial for ex-spy chief’s RM50 mil CBT case

KUALA LUMPUR: The prosecution in former intelligence chief Hasanah Ab Hamid’s RM50 million criminal breach of trust case today sought to hold “in camera” proceedings for certain witnesses.

Deputy public prosecutor Muhamad Iskandar Ahmad told High Court Judicial Commissioner Ahmad Shahrir Mohd Salleh that they will file a formal application on this as soon as possible.

He told reporters the prosecution intended to hold closed proceedings (without the media or observers) for about 15 witnesses as they wanted to “protect national interests”.

Hasanah’s lawyer Hamdan Hamzah said the defence needed time to respond to the application, adding that they would be ready to proceed with the trial on Oct 5.

The judge then ordered the prosecution and defence to file their submissions before Sept 30. Shahrir said he will hear the application for “in camera” proceedings on Oct 5.

The prosecution is expected to call a total of 37 witnesses during the trial, from Oct 5 to 22.

Hasanah, who previously led the Malaysian External Intelligence Organisation, was accused of misappropriating RM50 million in government funds which she was entrusted with between April 30 and May 9, 2018.

If found guilty, she faces a fine and a jail term of between two and 20 years.



