Armed forces ready for possible Sabah polls disruption by foreigners

PETALING JAYA: Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) chief General Affendi Buang says they are ready for any situation and threat amid reports that a large number of foreigners are seeking to enter Sabah to disrupt the election.

This comes after Sabah police chief Hazani Ghazali said they have received intelligence on the disruption by foreigners from a neighbouring country.

“We have received information that immigrants from a neighbouring country will come to Sabah in big numbers to create a disturbance. We have to thwart this so that the polls can proceed smoothly and public order and security can be maintained,” Hazani told a press conference in Kota Kinabalu yesterday.

In a statement, Affendi said the National Task Force’s “Op Benteng”, which is led by the military, will ensure that the country’s maritime and land borders are secure.

“With the involvement and cooperation of personnel and assets of all security and enforcement agencies, it (Op Benteng) is carried out in an organised manner focusing on security in Sabah to ensure the election process is smooth,” he said.

He said the people are encouraged to act as the “eyes and ears” of the security forces as national security is the responsibility of all parties.

The public, especially Sabahans, are encouraged to relay any information on intrusions by undocumented migrants or crossborder crimes to the National Task Force Operations Centre at 011-6251 1223.

Sabah will go to the polls on Saturday. Early voting for police and armed forces personnel and their spouses began today.

