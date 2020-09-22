Cops confirm jewellery worth RM3 mil stolen in broad daylight on highway

PETALING JAYA: Police this evening confirmed that about RM3 million in jewellery had been stolen by armed robbers in a daring heist along the Besraya Highway in Kuala Lumpur yesterday evening.

Brickfields police chief Zairulnizam Mohd Zainuddin also said that robbers made off with about RM67,000 in cash.

The police have so far questioned eight witnesses.

“Based on our investigation, two of the cars used by the robbers were cloned and this was confirmed by the real owners of the vehicles,” he said in a statement today.

Earlier today, it was reported that armed robbers got away with gold and cash from a gold distributor in the daytime heist on the highway.

Police said the incident happened at 3.35pm when two black pick-up trucks forced another pick-up truck, in which a salesman for the gold distributor and his friend were travelling from Kuchai Lama to Sungai Besi, to a sudden halt on the highway.

Three “large” men wearing ski masks and armed with parangs approached the vehicle and smashed its windows.

The robbers dragged the salesman and his friend out of the vehicle before driving off with the vehicle and all the gold and cash that was in it.

The salesman and his friend, who were heading to several gold shops in the city, suffered minor injuries from being dragged out of their vehicle.

The hijacked pick-up truck was later found burnt in Damansara, Petaling Jaya.

Zairulnizam said one of the witnesses whose statement they recorded was an e-hailing driver.

“He recorded the incident and shared it on social media but did not call police for help.”

“Such things will only allow the criminals to get away or lead to an untoward incident.”

He urged the public to immediately contact the police when they see a crime taking place.

Meanwhile, Zairulnizam told Bernama that police were on the hunt for the suspects and urged anyone with information to come forward to assist in the investigation.

The incident is being investigated as a case of armed robbery.



