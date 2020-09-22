Early voting begins for Sabah polls

KOTA KINABALU: Early voting for the Sabah election began at 8am today to enable a total of 16,877 police and army personnel and their spouses to cast their ballots at 55 voting centres statewide.

The voting will end at 5 pm.

The early voting centres include the Sabah police contingent headquarters, the naval base in Teluk Sepanggar and Lok Kawi army camp here.

The Election Commission (EC) has urged voters to comply with SOPs, including wearing face masks, undergoing body temperature screening, observing physical distancing and using hand sanitisers.

Agents for the candidates and election observers appointed by EC are allowed to witness the early voting.

