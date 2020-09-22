King admitted to IJN for monitoring

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah is undergoing treatment at the National Heart Institute (IJN).

Comptroller of the Royal Household Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin, however, said that the King’s condition was not worrying and he was expected to be discharged very soon.

“Al-Sultan Abdullah was admitted to the IJN Royal Ward yesterday after His Majesty complained of feeling unwell. Al-Sultan Abdullah has been advised to be monitored by doctors for now. His Majesty’s condition is not worrying,” Ahmad Fadil said in a statement today.

He said the Raja Permaisuri Agong, Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, who was in Kota Bharu for a three-day personal visit, had returned to be with the King.

The people are urged to pray for the King’s speedy recovery and for his continued good health, Ahmad Fadil added.



