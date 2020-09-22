Let cops probe, says Warisan leader on bribery claims

KOTA KINABALU: Warisan secretary-general Loretto Padua has chosen not to address allegations by Home Minister Hamzah Zainudin that aides to a Warisan candidate had attempted to bribe policemen in exchange for their votes.

“They can say anything but as for now, I have no comment. If there is an arrest, let them investigate… they control the police after all,” he told FMT.

“It is too early to say anything now because it is the campaign period and everything can be politicised. As far as I am concerned, I know nothing about this.”

Earlier today, Hamzah, the Perikatan Nasional (PN) secretary-general, alleged that certain Warisan individuals had offered money to the police personnel yesterday.

This is after the controversial remarks on the Lahad Datu incursion made by former tourism minister Mohamaddin Ketapi, who is contesting the Segama seat.

“I was made to understand there was an attempt yesterday to bribe policemen who voted today,” Hamzah said at a press conference.

“This is because of what was said (by Mohamaddin) and they are trying to buy back (votes). The amount is not small but tens of thousands,” he claimed.

Hamzah had also asked the security personnel to make a report, including with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

“This shows the Warisan government is desperate because they are really afraid to lose in this election and will resort to anything to win,” said Hamzah, who is also the PPBM secretary-general.

