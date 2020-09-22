Ministry waiting for full report on SUKE incident

KUALA LUMPUR: The works ministry is waiting for the full report on the collapse of a concrete slab from a highway under construction onto the road below, which left a woman injured.

Minister Fadillah Yusof said that his ministry was looking at the incident involving the Sungai Besi-Ulu Klang Elevated Expressway (SUKE) project from different “perspectives”.

“This includes the design, the work carried out and the engineers who inspected the site.

“We will get a full report from CIDB and DOSH,” he said referring to the Construction Industry Development Board and the Department of Occupational Safety and Health, respectively.

“Only then will the Public Works Department (JKR) take any action.”

He was speaking to reporters after a stakeholders meeting with Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Mustapa Mohamed here today.

A woman cheated death on Saturday when a one-metre square concrete slab from the under-construction SUKE fell and hit her car.

The 25-year old was driving along the Middle Ring Road 2 (MRR2) from Sungai Besi towards Ampang and was nearing a petrol station in Bandar Tasik Selatan when it happened.

She injured her left hand.

Fadillah subsequently ordered CIDB and the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) to carry out a full audit of the incident.



