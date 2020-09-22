Najib asks for more time to file appeal in SRC International case

PETALING JAYA: Najib Razak has applied for more time to file his petition of appeal against his conviction on seven counts of corruption in relation to RM42 million belonging to SRC International.

Deputy public prosecutor Mohd Ashraf Adrin Kamaril said Court of Appeal deputy registrar Darmafikri Abu Adam will inform parties of its decision later today or tomorrow.

“The defence made the application for an extension of time to file its petition of appeal.

“The deputy registrar will convey a decision after getting instructions,” Asraf told reporters after case management today.

Ashraf said another case management would be held on Oct 2.

Najib’s lawyer, Nur Syahirah Hanapiah, said she had written to the court seeking an extension of time.

“We received the appeal records on Sept 17 and the 10-day deadline will expire on Sept 28,” she said.

FMT understands that the appeal records run into 112 volumes.

Under normal circumstances, an appellant has to state in the petition where the trial judge had erred in law and fact within 10 days of receiving the appeal records.

On July 28, High Court judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali sentenced the former prime minister to 12 years’ jail and ordered him to pay a RM210 million fine.

Nazlan found Najib guilty of abuse of power, criminal breach of trust and money laundering.

Nazlan allowed Najib’s application to stay the jail sentence and fine but the former prime minister was asked to post a RM2 million bail, which he did.



