Penang Gurney Wharf development project to start next year

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang government today said the Gurney Wharf project, which involves the development of a beach and retail amenities on reclaimed land adjoining Gurney Drive, will start work early next year.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said a consultant will be appointed to come up with landscaping plans next month, before the work packages are open to interested parties via tender.

“The work packages include the development of the waterfront and the planting of trees, both of which we expect to carry out next year.

“Of the 131 acres, 40 acres will be set aside for public amenities,” he said on the sidelines of an event here today.

The site for the waterfront park, spanning nearly 5km eastward from the foreshore of Gurney Drive, had been fully reclaimed last September.

Among the facilities to be built are a retail food and beverage area, water gardens, a man-made beach and a coastal grove.

Also in the development plans are a mall, two hotels, a business centre, and wellness suites. Part of the reclaimed area will be used for an expressway.

The reclamation was carried out by Eastern and Oriental Bhd’s subsidiary, Tanjung Pinang Development Sdn Bhd, in which the state government holds a 21.2% stake via the Penang Development Corporation.



