PKR suspends membership of man accused of assaulting Rafizi

PETALING JAYA: PKR has suspended the membership of a coordinator, effective immediately, pending a Sabah court decision over his alleged assault of Rafizi Ramli two years ago.

According to Malaysiakini, this was stated in a letter issued by the party’s disciplinary board.

PKR secretary-general Saifuddin Nasution also confirmed Daing Muhammad Reduan Bachok’s suspension with the portal.

The suspension letter issued by the board’s chairman Ahmad Kassim said the action against Daing was taken under Article 41.6 of the party’s constitution.

The letter said the central leadership committee had the right to suspend membership or bar a member from holding office temporarily until a decision is proposed by the disciplinary board.

Daing was reportedly appointed as coordinator for the Lembah Jaya state constituency recently.

In November 2018, Rafizi, who was then the party’s vice-president alleged he was assaulted by a man during the PKR polls for the Keningau division in Sabah.

FMT reported that Rafizi, who was vying for the deputy presidency, was “punched” from the back after he confronted the group arguing with him earlier.

Rafizi lodged a police report over the incident.



