PETALING JAYA: The health ministry this evening confirmed three Covid-19 related deaths and 147 new cases in the last 24 hours.

Sabah recorded the highest number of cases with 134 new infections.

The new infections bring the total number of cases to 10,505, health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a statement.

