Amanah 100% behind Anwar, says Mat Sabu

PETALING JAYA: Amanah president Mohamad Sabu says all of its 11 MPs support PKR president Anwar Ibrahim in forming the new government.

This comes after Anwar today claimed he had a “strong, formidable and convincing” majority to take over Putrajaya.

Mohamad, also known as Mat Sabu, said his party was sticking to the Pakatan Harapan (PH) presidential council’s decision to support Anwar as its prime minister candidate.

“Amanah confirms that all 11 of our MPs fully support Anwar’s leadership as PH chairman and will give him our trust in forming the new government,” he said in a statement.

Anwar, who is also the opposition leader, earlier announced that he has the numbers and a “strong majority” to form a new government.

He said the Yang di-Pertuan Agong has consented to grant him an audience, although this had to be postponed after the King was admitted to the National Heart Institute (IJN).

Anwar said more details will be provided after his audience with the King.



