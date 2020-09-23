Anwar’s announcement could swing votes to Warisan Plus, says analyst

KOTA KINABALU: A political analyst says the announcement by PKR president Anwar Ibrahim that he had enough support to form the federal government may swing the Sabah election in favour of Warisan Plus.

Universiti Malaysia Sabah’s Romzi Ationg told FMT that Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS), which is backed by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, seemed to be in the lead so far in the state election campaign.

But with Anwar’s claim, he said, Warisan Plus – comprising Warisan, Upko, DAP and PKR – would overtake GRS, which is made up of Perikatan Nasional (PN), Barisan Nasional (BN) and PBS.

“Indeed (it will affect the state elections) as Sabah voters will no longer be interested in GRS. As of now, Warisan Plus is gaining support.

“All this while, GRS seemed to be gaining support because of Muhyiddin.

However, he said Warisan Plus’ position could be in danger if Anwar’s support comes from Umno and PAS MPs.

Opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim earlier today announced that he has the numbers to form a new government.

He said the Yang di-Pertuan Agong had consented to grant him an audience, though this had to be postponed after the King was admitted to the National Heart Institute (IJN) on Monday.

At a press conference, Anwar said the MPs supporting him also consisted of Malay-Muslims. He did not specify who or from which party the MPs were from but that he had a “strong majority”, which was close to two-thirds.

Meanwhile, Sabah UiTM’s Tony Paridi Bagang said the timing of Anwar’s announcement was surprising, particularly with only days left to polling.

“But it is still too early to say if there will be a swing (to PKR and other Warisan Plus parties) because Anwar had only made a shocking revelation whereas the people (of Sabah) want to see the actual outcome.

“If it does happen before polling day (Sept 26), then it will affect the voting pattern,” he said.

PKR is contesting seven seats in the 16th Sabah elections.

