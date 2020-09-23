Cops record statement from man who slammed cat to the ground

KUALA LUMPUR: A 36-year old man who slammed a cat to the ground after it had climbed onto his car windshield gave his statement at the Setapak police station this morning.

Wangsa Maju district police chief Rajab Ahad Ismail said the suspect had allegedly committed the act at a parking lot in front of a row of shophouses in Jalan Rejang, Setapak yesterday.

He said closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage of the incident was widely shared on social media and had caused a stir with many criticising the man for his horrific actions.

“The suspect is believed to have acted consciously and the blow to the head could cause the cat to suffer serious injuries as well as internal bleeding,” Rajab said.

According to Rajab Ahad, the suspect, a local with no prior criminal records, arrived at the police station at 11.30am to give a statement after the 55-second clip had gone viral.

The man is under investigation for animal cruelty and if convicted, he could be punished with a fine of up to RM50,000, a year’s jail or both.



