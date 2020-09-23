I’m still the PM, Muhyiddin tells Sabahans

KOTA KINABALU: Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin received a resounding reception from the people after he brought up the issue of the prime ministership at a ceramah here tonight.

“Maybe you are thinking whether I’m still your PM,” he said at the ceramah at Hilltop, Luyang.

“This is because a leader from the opposition, no need to mention his name, claimed that he had the numbers and that I don’t have the majority support, and so he thinks he has the right to be PM.

“But I am here to tell you that I am still your PM,” he said to loud cheers and applause from the people gathered there.

PKR president Anwar Ibrahim earlier today held a press conference where he said he had “strong, formidable and convincing” support from MPs to form a government.

Muhyiddin said he was not questioning the opposition leader’s claim because he “respected opinions”.

“But we have to understand that our country is practicing a parliamentary democracy system.

“So we have to uphold the Federal Constitution as the basis for whatever we want to implement,” he said, adding the matter would come under the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s discretion.

Meanwhile, Muhyiddin reiterated the need for the state and federal governments to be aligned to ensure Sabah received the best assistance for any future development.

He said he was not claiming that caretaker chief minister Shafie Apdal, whom he described as a good friend, had not done anything for Sabah but that the state needed to fully cooperate with the federal government.

Muhyiddin, who had just arrived from Kuala Lumpur, was speaking at a ceramah in support of Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidate for Luyang, Gee Tien Siong and Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate for Likas, Chang Kee Ying.

