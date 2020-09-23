Ku Nan settles lawsuit on RM57 mil income tax arrears

KUALA LUMPUR: Former minister Tengku Adnan Mansor has amicably settled the lawsuit filed by the government to recover RM57.2 million in tax arrears from him.

Lawyer S Saravana Kumar, representing Tengku Adnan or Ku Nan, told this to reporters after the case was mentioned before High Court judge Azimah Omar today.

“Yes, consent judgment was recorded. The parties have resolved (the case) amicably,” he said, adding he was not at liberty to disclose the settlement terms.

Lawyer S. Satharuban also appeared for Tengku Adnan, while Inland Revenue Board (LHDN) deputy solicitor Hazlina Hussain represented the government.

Last year, LHDN filed the lawsuit against the former Federal Territories minister to recover RM57.2 million in tax arrears from 2012 to 2017.

The department said he had failed to pay the taxes for six years.



