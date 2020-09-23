Only King and Dewan Rakyat can determine who has majority support, says Ku Li

PETALING JAYA: Veteran Umno leader Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah today said members of Parliament should not declare they have majority support outside the Dewan Rakyat.

Tengku Razaleigh, more commonly known as Ku Li, said only the Dewan Rakyat and the King had the power to determine whether one had majority support.

His comments come in the wake of opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim announcing he has enough numbers to form a new government.

“MPs should not act outside of the Dewan Rakyat even though they have a Statutory Declaration (SD) of more than half the members of the Dewan Rakyat. All this is meaningless,” he said in a statement today.

He also said in the event that a prime minister lost majority support, he should face the King to resign.

The prime minister should also request the King to either dissolve the Parliament and call for a general election or to appoint a new MP who he thought had the majority support, he said.

“MPs cannot do as they like even though they claim to have the numbers,” he said, adding that they should not declare they can form a government without the King’s consent.



