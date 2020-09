PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin today unveiled a slew of initiatives under Kita Prihatin worth RM10 billion, which include the Wage Subsidy Programme 2.0, to help the people deal with the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Putrajaya previously announced stimulus packages, including the RM35 billion Pelan Jana Semula Ekonomi Negara or Penjana stimulus announced in June and the RM260 billion Prihatin package in March.

MORE TO COME