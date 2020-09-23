We are ready for snap GE, says PPBM Youth chief

PUTRAJAYA: PPBM Youth chief Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal says PPBM and its youth wing Armada are ready to face a snap general election if opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim’s announcement of having enough numbers to form a new government is true.

The deputy youth and sports minister said Anwar’s announcement was an empty claim as he has not proven his support.

“Anwar has not given any names nor the number of MPs who are said to back him.

“So for me, it is an empty announcement. We need to remember that the only person capable of changing the government is the prime minister.

“However, we are always ready to face a general election (GE). If (Anwar’s claim) is true and we need to change the government and Parliament, then Armada and PPBM are ready to face the GE.”

He also said it was careless of Anwar to make such an announcement given the country’s battle against Covid-19 and the King currently undergoing treatment at the National Heart Institute (IJN).

“This (the announcement) is not surprising but a bit disappointing for me,” Wan Fayhsal said at a press conference in his office today.

“Suddenly, there is this announcement. This makes the stock market unstable and politicians will also be uncomfortable with the news. I feel that what happened was not right for a statesman who wants to become prime minister.

Wan Ahmad Fayhsal added that Anwar should have been patient and only made the announcement after the Sabah state elections, or after the King had recovered.

He also claimed that the announcement by the opposition leader was just a “gimmick” to help PKR and its allies in the Sabah polls this Saturday.



