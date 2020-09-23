We’ll support Anwar if he has the numbers, says Guan Eng

PETALING JAYA: DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng says all of its 42 MPs will fully support Anwar Ibrahim in forming the new government if the PKR president has the numbers to take Putrajaya.

“In line with the Pakatan Harapan (PH) presidential council’s decision prior to this, DAP’s 42 MPs will support Anwar as prime minister if he has the numbers to form the government,” he said in a statement today.

This came after Anwar today claimed he had a “strong, formidable and convincing” majority to take over Putrajaya.

He said the Yang di-Pertuan Agong had consented to granting him an audience, although this had to be postponed after the King was admitted to the National Heart Institute (IJN) on Monday.

Anwar said more details would be provided after his audience with the King.

Earlier, Amanah had given its support to Anwar, saying it would support the PKR president in forming the new government.



