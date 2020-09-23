Yet another Covid-19 cluster detected in Sabah

PETALING JAYA: The health ministry has identified a new Covid-19 cluster, named the Udin cluster, in Sabah.

Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the first case from the cluster involved a 72-year-old Malaysian woman who tested positive in a screening for senior citizens at the Merotai Medical Clinic in Tawau on Sept 12.

Close contact screenings found another two positive cases, both Filipino nationals, on Sept 22.

As of noon, 128 individuals had been screened, with 54 still awaiting test results.

“Preventive measures have been conducted, including disinfection and cleaning, at the locations involved. The source of infection is still under investigation,” Noor Hisham said.

Meanwhile, most of the new Covid-19 cases in Sabah were recorded from the Benteng LD cluster with 105 new infections, adding up to 729 cases in this cluster.

Noor Hisham said 10,389 people had been screened and 2,147 were still awaiting results.

The Bangau-Bangau and Laut clusters recorded eight new infections each, bringing the total number of cases from the two clusters to 13 and 12 respectively.

A total of 92 people linked to the Bangau-Bangau cluster and 131 from the Laut cluster are still awaiting their test results.

Two new cases were detected in the Pulau cluster, bringing the total number of infected cases in the cluster to 37 people. A total of 731 have been screened, 396 of whom are still waiting for results.

In Kedah, the Sungai cluster recorded four new infections, bringing the tally to 87 for the cluster. Of the 24,870 individuals screened, 120 are waiting for their results.

“Close contact screenings and active case detection for these clusters are still ongoing and updates on the latest status will be given from time to time,” Noor Hisham said.

