Zahid tests negative for Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR: The second Covid-19 test conducted on Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is facing a criminal breach of trust, corruption and money laundering trial, has turned up negative, his lawyer said.

The Reverse Transcriptase-Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) test was carried out on Monday.

Lawyer Hamidi Mohd Noh said the defence has informed the court and the prosecution on the result. This was confirmed by the High Court deputy registrar Farah Azura Mohd Saad.

During hearing of the case on Monday, the court allowed Zahid’s application to have his trial, which had been set in the afternoon and yesterday, postponed as he had to go for the second Covid-19 test.

He had gone for the first screening earlier and the result was negative.

According to the Umno president’s official social media accounts, Zahid had been in Sabah since last week for the state election campaign and returned on Sunday.

Zahid is facing 47 charges – 12 involving criminal breach of trust, eight for corruption and 27 for money laundering – involving tens of millions of ringgit in funds belonging to Yayasan Akalbudi.

The hearing continues on Monday.

