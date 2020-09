PETALING JAYA: The health ministry reported 71 new Covid-19 cases in the country today.

Of the new cases, 63 were detected in Sabah, with 10 from the Laut cluster and 47 from the Bangau-Bangau cluster.

In a statement, health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said no new deaths or clusters have been reported in the last 24 hours.

