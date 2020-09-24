Ahmad Maslan withdraws appeal, to stand trial over RM2 mil money laundering charges

KUALA LUMPUR: Pontian MP Ahmad Maslan’s RM2 million money laundering trial will proceed on Oct 16 before the Sessions Court as scheduled.

This morning, Ahmad withdrew his appeal to strike out the two money laundering charges, in which he is accused of failing to declare RM2 million he allegedly received from Najib Razak in his 2013 tax returns, and giving false information to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

His lawyer, Atiqah Nazihah Azmi, told High Court judge Muhammad Jamil Hussin the defence was withdrawing its appeal against a lower court ruling that dismissed Ahmad’s striking-out application and ordered him to stand trial.

The judge struck off Ahmad’s appeal.

Atiqah also told reporters that another High Court hearing had in August dismissed Ahmad’s revision application against the Sessions Court decision in ordering him to stand trial.

“We decided to withdraw this appeal today since the revision has been disposed of,” she said.

Umno veteran Shahrir Samad also faces one money laundering charge for failing to declare RM1 million he received from Najib in his 2013 tax returns.

If convicted, they may face a maximum RM5 million fine or a jail sentence of up to five years, or both.

The two men were among 80 individuals and organisations named by MACC for receiving over RM420 million, believed to be from 1MDB.

The anti-graft agency had issued compound notices to them, demanding that they return the money.



