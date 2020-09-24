Army denies Covid-19 infection during early voting in Sabah polls

PETALING JAYA: The army has denied claims that its personnel were infected by Covid-19 after dipping their fingers in indelible ink during early voting for the Sabah state election on Tuesday.

“The information that is spreading on social media is not true and can cause confusion and concern among the community as well as disrupt the election process.

“(We) stress that any individual found to be spreading fake news can be charged under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act (CMA) 1998,” it said in a statement today, adding that people should not be easily influenced by rumours that can spark concern.

“Get the latest information on Covid-19 from official channels such as the National Security Council and health ministry.”

Early voting for the Sabah state election was held on Tuesday to enable 16,877 police and army personnel and their spouses to cast their ballots at 55 voting centres statewide.



