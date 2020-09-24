Cops detain 137 for MCO-related offences

PETALING JAYA: Police arrested 137 individuals for various offences under the recovery movement control order (RMCO) yesterday.

In a statement, Senior Minister for Security Ismail Sabri Yaakob said 111 people were fined, 25 were remanded and one was granted bail.

Aside from those detained at nightclubs and pubs, the cops nabbed those who had failed to follow the SOPs, such as practising physical distancing and wearing face masks in public.

Other offences included leaving a targeted enhanced movement control order area without a valid reason, operating businesses beyond permitted hours and failing to record the particulars of visitors.

A total of 2,609 compliance task force teams involving 11,940 personnel conducted checks at 51,673 premises including supermarkets, restaurants, hawker stalls, factories, banks, government offices, as well as land, water and air transport terminals.

Meanwhile, Ismail said border control teams detained 67 illegal immigrants and three smugglers yesterday, seizing 13 vehicles and one boat.

Regarding the mandatory home quarantine, he said 33,534 people who arrived through KLIA were screened for Covid-19 from July 24 to Sept 23, of which 25,426 have completed their mandatory quarantine and were allowed to go home.

Another 8,005 are currently at quarantine centres or hotels, while 103 persons had been admitted to hospitals for treatment.

