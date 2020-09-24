Datuk held for a year on charge of sale of MyKad out on bail

GEORGE TOWN: A businessman with a Datuk title, who was detained last year under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act (Sosma) and later charged with selling forged MyKad and birth certificates to foreigners, was allowed bail today.

He had been under remand for more than a year.

Lai Chin Wah, 56, was one of six people — including a National Registration Department top official in Penang — charged with 32 counts of selling MyKad and birth certificates to foreigners.

After his arrest, Lai was charged under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 on Sept 12, 2019, which allows detention without trial for 28 days.

He later faced two charges under the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants (Atipsom) Act 2007 and the Penal Code for selling identity documents to a Chinese national, Wang Dequn, identified as “Ewe Chor Beng” on his MyKad.

Lai’s Penal Code charge under Section 466 involves the forgery of a public register of births, while the Section 26E of the Atipsom Act charge was for selling fake identity documents to facilitate the smuggling of migrants.

On July 17 this year, he was allowed bail of RM25,000 in one surety in the Atipsom case at the direction of Justice Amirudin Abdul Rahman. His passport was impounded.

Today, Lai’s lawyer Sivahnanthan Ragava pleaded for the court to allow bail for the Penal Code offence as Lai faced medical problems.

He said Lai had a respiratory illness and osteoporosis of the left knee, among other medical issues.

Judge Mohd Radzi Abdul Hamid allowed Lai bail of RM10,000 in one surety for the Penal Code offence. He also ordered Lai to report to the nearest police station every week.

Lai, who has been in remand since Sept 12 last year, posted bail.



