DBKL shuts down dirty bakery

PETALING JAYA: Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) today shut down a bread factory found to be dirty and unhygienic.

An inspection by DBKL’s health and environment department at the bakery along Jalan Kuchai Lama found traces of rat droppings in the place where raw material and equipment were stored.

In a Facebook post today, DBKL also said the bakery’s floors were wet and dirty. The walls had black stains.

The utensils and machines used for food preparation were also found to be dirty and the factory also used water from a filthy toilet as a source.

“The level of cleanliness at the premises was unsatisfactory, with raw materials and food to be prepared on the floor,” said DBKL.

DBKL said it closed the premises under Section 11 of the Food Act 1983.



