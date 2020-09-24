Early signs of GRS victory, says Muhyiddin after big turnout at ceramah

KOTA KINABALU: Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin expressed confidence in Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) winning the Sabah polls, following a big turnout at the coalition’s ceramah perdana here tonight.

As more than 1,000 people thronged the ceramah in Kampung Sendil Putatan, Muhyiddin said this was an early sign that GRS was going to attain a big win on Saturday.

“It looks like Sabahans’ support for candidates contesting under GRS is so clear. Thousands have come out to state their support and to see a major change in the state after the Sept 26 polls.

“This ‘change’ is the formation of a new GRS state government, comprising parties in Perikatan Nasional (PN), Barisan Nasional (BN), PBS and other compatriot parties,” he said in his speech.

He told the crowd that the state’s direction was in their hands, adding that their wisdom in casting their votes will define how Sabah will be managed and developed in future.

Muhyiddin also told the crowd that he had tried to contact Shafie Apdal when forming the government in March, but the Warisan president did not answer his phone call.

“Sadly, Warisan is not with us,” he said.

He reiterated that it was important to have the state and federal government working hand-in-hand for Sabah’s benefit, emphasising the need to vote for GRS.

Nonetheless, he acknowledged that Shafie had done some good in his tenure as chief minister, saying it would be unfair to say the Warisan president had done nothing at all for Sabah.

Click here for the latest on the Sabah polls



