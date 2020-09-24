I warned Muhyiddin about Umno’s ‘conditional’ support, says Dr M

PETALING JAYA: Former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad today said he had warned his successor Muhyiddin Yassin that the support he receives from Umno for the Perikatan Nasional-led government came with conditions.

Mahathir lamented how his advice to Muhyiddin against cooperating with Umno, had not been heeded.

“Muhyiddin had said he was willing to cooperate with Umno en-bloc although he knew full well that he could be threatened by Umno if their demands were not met,” he said in a statement.

Mahathir said this in response to opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim’s claim that he now has the support of the majority in Parliament and was ready to form a new government.

MORE TO COME



