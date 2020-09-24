Kepong UOB branch resumes operations after deep clean

KUALA LUMPUR: United Overseas Bank (Malaysia) Bhd’s Kepong branch has resumed operations after having consulted and received the necessary guidance from the health authorities, it said.

The bank had temporarily closed its branch, including its self-service banking (SSB) facilities, for a deep-clean on Sept 22 and 23, following a notification from the health authorities that one of its employees had tested positive for Covid-19.

A thorough contact tracing exercise was also conducted.

“All employees and customers who came into close contact with the affected employee at the branch have been tested and quarantined,” it said in a statement here today.

The bank reassured its customers and employees that it will continue to implement precautionary measures recommended by the government at all UOB premises, including branches, to ensure the safety of everyone.

This includes advising all UOB employees and customers who are unwell and/or who need to be quarantined to remain safely under isolation until further follow-ups from the health authorities.

The bank also encourages its customers to continue using its digital banking services, including UOB personal internet banking, UOB business internet banking plus and the UOB Mighty mobile app.

