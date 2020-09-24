Large-scale screening for Covid-19 in Tawau, Lahad Datu

TAWAU: The health ministry (MoH) will widen Covid-19 screening in the community on a large scale in Tawau and Lahad Datu, Sabah, said its minister Dr Adham Baba.

He said 30,000 individuals have been targetted for screening following the spread of the pandemic among the communities in both areas.

“We are conducting this screening because there are infections among the community, other than in prisons or lockups.

“So far, MoH has screened 10,389 individuals in Lahad Datu, Tawau and Sandakan, involving the Benteng Cluster.

“This is in addition to the screening of 128 individuals related to the Udin Cluster in Tawau,” he said when met by reporters after a working visit to Tawau today.

Meanwhile, Adham said MoH would also conduct Covid-19 screening in Semporna and a risk assessment is being conducted in the area.

He said, 1,337 individuals had been screened in Semporna, involving the Island, Bangau-Bangau, Selamat and Bakau clusters.

Asked about the need to implement the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) in the red zone involving Tawau, Lahad Datu, Kunak and Semporna, Adham said MoH was carrying out continuous risk assessment and a decision would be announced in the near future.

“So far, it is sufficient to tighten the SOPs,” he said.

In a related matter, Adham said 29 additional ventilator machines had been sent to Sabah for Covid-19 patients.

“Currently, only one Covid-19 patient in Sabah uses this machine but we sent it in preparation for the state,” he said.

Regarding the Sabah state elections this Saturday (Sept 26), he suggested that voters refer to the Election Commission (EC) portal to get information related to the SOPs to be observed on polling day.

He said voters under quarantine but who wanted to vote could apply for a letter of permission from the district health office or refer to the EC portal.

In the meantime, Adham said MoH would send a proposal paper to the education ministry regarding the concerns of parents on the need for their children to go to school in a red zone area.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST DATA ON THE COVID-19 SITUATION IN MALAYSIA



